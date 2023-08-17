Y20 Summit under G20 being hosted by Department of Youth Affairs gets underway at Varanasi Summit

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Youth 20 Summit-2023 under the framework of G20 Presidency of India began in Varanasi today.



Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director (Dept. of Youth Affairs) ,Shri S. Rajalingam, District Magistrate, Varanasi; Anmol Sovit, Y20 Chair addressed the media at the Curtain Raiser of Y20 Summit in Varanasi on 16th August.















Briefing the media Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director (Dept. of Youth Affairs) said that under the framework of G20 Presidency of India, the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is organizing Youth 20 Summit-2023 from 17th to 20 August 2023 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.



He also said that in the Y20 Summit prominent experts, decision makers, national and international delegates/representatives from G20 countries, knowledge partners (IIM Raipur), academic partners (Universities/Institutions) will come together.



He explained that the Y 20 Summit in Varanasi will bring together all stakeholders from the G20 countries to negotiate, finalize and sign the Y 20 Communiqué that builds on the findings of the discussions held over the past few months.



He further added that this Y 20 Communiqué would reflect the essence of our common approach on the five identified themes and ensure those who make policy decisions at the highest level hear young people’s voices.



The Y20 Summit will be graced by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Shri Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs & Sports and Shri. Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh.



Around 150 delegates from G20 countries, Guest countries and International Organizations would be discussing the five identified themes of Y20 including Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Peace building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life, Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance, Health, Wellbeing and Sports: Agenda for Youth.



The Y20 Summit is the culmination of Inception Meeting at Guwahati, 14 Youth-20 Consultations conducted at prominent educational institutions, Pre Summit at Leh, Ladakh, Brainstorming sessions, Y20 Chaupals and various Jan Bhagidari events conducted across the country in the run-up to the main Y20 Summit.



This Summit aims to provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders, contribute to the development of young people, and discuss the Youth agenda on a global platform.



Youth20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20. The Youth20 (Y20) Engagement Group has organised discussions and consultations pan-India, to consult the youth of the nation on ideas for a better tomorrow and draft an agenda for action. Y20 has proved to be a platform for youth to express their perspectives and ideas on G20 priorities.