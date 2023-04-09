Rishikesh (The Hawk): As a run up to the Y20 Consultation Programme being organized under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, AIIMS Rishikesh conducted a mega run up event - The Y20 Rishikesh 10k Challenge Run on 09 Apr 2023. The spiritual city of Rishikesh woke up the sound of #HappyFeet running along the pristine Ganges & stepping it up for a cause - To #RunforUnity.

A total of 630 participants ran in the two categories- namely the 5k (Untimed Family Run) & the 10k (Timed Run) which included participants from various age groups, right from children aged below 10 years to senior citizens/ veterans aged above 70 years.

The Challenge Run was commenced in the presence and leadership of Prof. Meenu Singh, Executive Director & CEO of AIIMS Rishikesh & Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi, Dean Academics, who motivated the participants by their presence and energy to run for fitness. Lt Col W S Siddarth, FA AIIMS Rishikesh, played a key role in organizing the event in a highly organized fashion.

Participants & enthusiasts travelled from all across the country to be part of the event in the fresh air of the mystic city of Rishikesh, along the Ganges, amidst the Cheela Forest Range & in the beautiful campus of AIIMS Rishikesh.

Shri Ashok Kumar, DGP, Uttarakhand Police & Smt Alaknanda Ashok, Joint Secretary of the IOA & President of the Uttarakhand State Badminton Association graced the occasion and felicitated the winners of different categories with the prizes and their encouraging words.

To manage any medical emergency, AIIMS Rishikesh ensured adequate hydration points, medical cover by providing 03 ambulances with ALS (Advanced Life Support) & a Recovery enclosure at the Finish point.

The Local SDM, Forest Department & Uttarakhand Police extended their support by providing the necessary clearance, ensuring the route safety and effective traffic management along Haridwar-Cheela Bypass. Dev Sanskriti Vishv Vidyalaya, 93.5 Red FM & Decathlon provided effective assistance & encouragement to volunteers all along the route. The event was also sponsored by PNB, BoB & British Medical Journal, who helped in spreading awareness & encouraging people to participate in the run. AIIMS Rishikesh roped in the services of Fitpage, who are renown organisers of Marathon events all across the country. The event showcased the effective conduct & management by AIIMS Rishikesh, guided by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to proliferate the message & theme of #RunforUnity in its truest sense.

Dean Academics professor Jaya Chaturvedi, Deputy Director administration L. Con. AR Mukharjee, Dr Rohit Gupta, Dr Geeta Negi, Dr Neeti Gupta, Dr Rashmi, Dr Pooja Bhadoria, Dr Vinod and many others were present.