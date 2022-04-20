Y-Grade Security For Uttarakhand MLA Who Claimed Threat To Life

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat has ordered a Y-category security cover be given to Congress MLA Mamta Rakesh after the issue of threat to her life was raised in the state Assembly.

The orders were given on Tuesday in the Assembly after Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh raised the issue.

Rakesh, the MLA from Bhagwanpur, earlier said in the House that she received a letter from an unknown person who threatened to kill her and her family before April 28.

Hridayesh demanded that a Y-category security cover be accorded to Rakesh and said the threat letter has been submitted to state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prakash

Pant.

Rawat accepted the demand and ordered Director General of Police (DGP) M A Ganpathy to provide the security cover to Rakesh.