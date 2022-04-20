XIXth Commonwealth Forestry Conference Will Be Held On April 3

Dehradun: The Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education in association with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India and Commonwealth Forestry Association is organizing the XIX Commonwealth Forestry Conference at FRI, Dehradun from 3-7 April, 2017. The aptly selected theme of the conference is "Forests for Prosperity and Posterity". Policy and decision makers, subject matter specialists, academicians, forest managers and representatives of the industry sector and NGOs will be participating during the twenty-four technical sessions planned during the conference. About 600 academicians, forest practitioners, scientists, experts, representatives of international conservation and agencies across the world will be participating and presenting scientific papers during the technical sessions. During the conference, heads of some of the prominent international forestry research organizations such as CIFOR (Center for International Forestry Research), IUFRO (International Union of Forest Research Organizations), CFA (Commonwealth Forestry Association), ICIMOD ( International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development), FAO (Food and Agriculture Organisation) will also be participating.

The Hon'ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, Shri Anil Madhav Dave has been requested to be the Chief Guest of the programe. Secretary to Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, (MoEF&CC), Shri Ajay Narayan Jha, will be the guest ofhonour; Director General of Forests & Special Secretary, MoEF&CC, will also be attending Curtain raiser 2 the inaugural session of 3 rd April 2017. Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Director, Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun, Director, Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Director General, Forest Survey of India (FSI),other senior officials of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, officers and scientist of ICFRE, FRI, WII, FSI, IGNFA and CASFOS (Central Academy for State Forest Service, Dehradun) will also participate. The XIX CFC will be organized with an aim to strengthen forest research and for the capacity building of the participating Commonwealth nations in the field of forestry research, management and also to build strategies to develop climate change mitigation and adaptation capacity. The CFC is one of most prestigious event in forestry sector where scientists, academicians, forest managers and policy planners gather to deliberate upon latest issues, challenges, innovations and advancements and best practices for the long term conservation and management of forest resources. The CFC will also discuss about the cross-cutting areas

such as livelihood generation, poverty alleviation, food security and women empowerment.

The inaugural session will be followed by four plenary sessions, one poster session, and Nineteen technical sessions. The plenary and technical sessions are designed to discuss issues and challenges with respect to six sub-themes conceived by the XIX CFC. In addition six side events and two parallel sessions will be held. During the valedictory session, the recommendations of the conference will be presented along with the priority action points based on the four day deliberation by subject matter specialist will be communicated to the governments of all participating Commonwealth countries to strengthen forest management. The conference is expected to be attended by more than 600 delegates from about 40 Commonwealth countries including representatives of Government of India, State Governments, Industry, Academia, and NGOs working in forestry sector.