Xiaomi releases list of 27 devices scheduled to get MIUI 12.5

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's next version of in-house Android-based skin MIUI 12.5 will be released to 27 select devices via OTA update.

The device includes Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, Mi 10 Youth Edition, along with other K series and Note series smartphones, reports GizmoChina.

As expected, the update will be pushed to the models in China first but Xiaomi has promised to deliver MIUI 12.5 Beta for global units.

MIUI 12.5 has been claimed to be a better version of MIUI and the new operating system is said to be better than the previous MIUI versions.

There are rumours that it will provide improved privacy settings, including informing apps of the approximate location of a device.

MIUI 12.5 is also expected to introduce several animation changes to the default launcher and power menu, among others, along with a redesigned volume menu and Cleaner app.

—IANS








