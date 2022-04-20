Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: Picture perfect in bold avatar

New Delhi: As the India premium smartphone battle intensifies, Xiaomi subsidiary Mi has brought two flagship-level smartphones -- Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro -- with top-end specifications to make inroads in the busy segment.

The new flagship comes with 108MP triple cameras, 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 5G capabilities.

Mi 10T Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and available in three colours -- Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, Aurora Blue.

We used the 8GB+128GB storage variant of Mi 10T Pro in 'Cosmic Black' for a couple of days that competes against OnePlus 8T, Oppo Reno 4 Pro and others.

This time, Xiaomi has created a smartphone for those looking for speed, fluidity and class.

Be it the 144Hz display, 108MP camera or a 5,000mAh battery, the Mi 10T Pro will meet your expectations on buying a powerful and hassle-free device.

With glass and metal design, the device gives a premium look and is perfect for those who can't compromise with class, power and performance.

The USP of the device is its primary camera. Placed at the rear left, the camera has a little bump and houses a 108MP primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro unit for close up shots, along with an LED flash.

It doesn't matter if you're a good photographer or not. The Mi 10T Pro comes with premium modes like pro, portrait, front and back, clone, 108M, Long exposure, night, panorama and others to help you get amazing snaps.

While taking pictures, we checked every single mode and the device didn't disappoint. The images came out perfect as it adjusted low-light and day-light conditions accordingly.

The 'portrait' and '108M' modes performed brilliantly and produced some great images even in low lights.

The Mi 10T Pro also offers several video-capturing features which include 8K recording, steady video mode, movie frame, tracking moving object and many others.

With the help of steady video mode, the device captured smooth and stable videos.

For vloggers, there is a special mode to create shake-free videos.

On the right side, The Mi 10T Pro houses the volume rockers and power button with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which was quick.

At the bottom, the smartphone has a space for SIM-tray, Type-C USB charging port and Stereo speaker. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Mi 10T Pro comes with 6.67-inch FHD+ displays with 144Hz refresh rate with a 1080x2400 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 395ppi. The device with 20:9 aspect ratio also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

With a 144Hz refresh rate display, the Mi 10T Pro gives tough competition to devices like OnePlus8, OnePlus 8 Pro and Razer Phone 2 and OPPO Find X2 (these handsets offer 120Hz refresh rate).

On the front, the device houses a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, which is placed at the top left corner of the screen. The device did produce some good selfies and selfie portraits captured sharp images too.

On the software front, the phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The Mi 10T Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, good enough to last a day.

While watching anime-style TV series "Blood of Zeus" on Netflix, the device made the viewing experience smooth.

Playing games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends on the device didn't disappoint either and the 144Hz refresh rate display was lag-free.

The only issue is its hefty design; the Mi 10T Pro is a bulky phone with 9.33mm in thickness and weighs 218 grams. In jeans or tight trousers, users may feel discomfort because of the bumpy primary camera.

Conclusion: Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro is a solid flagship smartphone -- an all-rounder where the beauty meets the beast in its perfect avatar. From camera to gaming, this smartphone justifies its price.

—IANS