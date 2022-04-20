Xiaomi launches robot vacuum cleaner in India for Rs 17,999

New Delhi: Xiaomi on Friday launched a new robot vacumm cleaner ''Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P'' in the Indian market at Rs 17,999.

The company will start shipping the robot vacuum cleaner from September 15 and will be also offering no-cost EMI for as low as Rs 2,999 per month.

"Our latest offering, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is the perfect home assistance tool that features a 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function allowing the robot to perform a dry and wet clean in one go," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

It is equipped with 12 different multi-directional sensors and a dedicated Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation system that can scan complex environments accurately and avoid obstacles during the cleaning process.

Featuring the latest Laser Distance Sensor (LDS), Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P can scan its surroundings in 360 degree with an 8-meter range up to six times per second.

It supports two kinds of cleaning modes  sweeping and mopping mode and Sweeping only mode.

The sweeping and mopping mode and the sweeping only mode use the 2-in-1 tank and a 550 ml large dust box (included with the product box), respectively.

The robot can simulate manual cleaning with dual-direction repeated wiping to provide a thorough and deep clean.

It comes with an electronically controlled pump and it comes with 3 gears of water dispensing modes and water clogging prevention mechanism. The vacuum cleaner is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Cortex-A7 processor along with Mali 5400 GPU.

It houses a 3,200mAh lithium battery which aims to provoide up to 110 minutes of cleaning.

The vacuum cleaner has built-in Wi-Fi capability and can connect to the Mi Home app to provide better control options.

