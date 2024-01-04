Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 13 Series in India, starting at Rs 16,999

Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 13 Series: A Flagship-Level Experience Redefined with Premium Design and Cutting-Edge Features, Setting a New Benchmark in Smartphone Innovation.

New Delhi: Global technology brand Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Redmi Note 13 Series in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 16,999.



The series includes three models -- Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.



The new smartphone series will be available across Mi.com, Amazon.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorised retail partners starting January 10.



"The Redmi Note 13 series reflects the consumers' aspiration for a premium experience with stand-out designs and an array of features that are normally associated with flagship devices. With a delightful hardware and a slick software experience, that will get further enhanced after the Xiaomi HyperOS upgrade, this is the most exciting Note series to date," Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer of Xiaomi India, said in a statement.



The Redmi Note 13 comes with a thickness of just 7.6mm and weighs 173.5 grams, and houses a pro-grade 108MP camera and super thin bezels on the display.



According to the company, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is the first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, a 200-megapixel camera with OIS, and sturdy Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.



Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G features an all-new vegan leather design with IP68 protection for dust and water resistance, a 200-megapixel camera with a 3D Curved AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and 120W HyperCharge.

—IANS