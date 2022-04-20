Xi wants relations with India on 'right track'

Xiamen: China wants to put its relationship with India on the "right track", President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, as the two countries sought to mend ties damaged by a recent tense Himalayan border standoff.

The meeting was the first between the two leaders since Chinese and Indian troops ended a standoff in the Doklam border region about a week ago that was the neighbours' most serious military confrontation in decades.

Talks between Xi and Modi had been in question before the de-escalation, which came just in time for China to host the BRICS summit of emerging economies, which also includes Brazil, Russia and South Africa, in the southeastern city of Xiamen.

Healthy, stable ties were in the interests of both countries, Xi told Modi in a meeting on the sidelines of the summit, according to a statement from China's foreign ministry.

"China is willing to work with India ... to increase political trust, advance mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the further development of China-India relations along the correct path," Xi

said.

"China and India must maintain the fundamental determination that each other constitute mutual development opportunities and do not constitute a mutual threat," Xi said, adding that peaceful, cooperative relations were the "only correct choice".