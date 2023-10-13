    Menu
    Science

    X down, users complain of outage

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    October13/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    X down

    New Delhi [India]: Microblogging site X formerly known as Twitter faced an outage on Friday with several users, including those in India, reporting issues while refreshing or posting new content on the social media platform.

    Many 'X' users reported problems with the microblogging site on Friday evening.

    According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, the number of X outages reached up to 566 at 7:31 PM today in the country.

    X Outages

    Many users stated that they are unable to use the microblogging site through the official app.

    "Twitter seems utterly broken again. Probably just Musk playing 5D chess and us unable to comprehend the genius of it," wrote a user. 

    —ANI

    Categories :ScienceTags :X outage Twitter issues India users Downdetector reports Social media problems App malfunction Elon Musk's influence
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in