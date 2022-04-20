Wuhan registers only a dozen ''active'' COVID-19 cases

Wuhan: China''s National Health Commission on Sunday reported that there were 12 active COVID-19 cases in the city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province where the coronavirus pandemic originated last December.

Health authorities said that, until Sunday midnight, 11 people had been discharged after overcoming the infection in Wuhan, making the total number of "active" infections both in the city and throughout Hubei 12, reports Efe news.

Since Friday, the city has not had a single patient in serious condition, the number of which is 51 throughout China.

The Asian country diagnosed 11 new cases in its territory in the last 24 hours, five of which were imported.

Of the remaining six cases, "local" infections, five were diagnosed in the province of Heilongjiang, where an outbreak of travellers from Russia has been detected in recent days, forcing a border closure.

The other was in the province of Guangzhou.

It is also the 11th consecutive day in which no fatalities were registered, so the total number of deaths remains at 4,632, among the 82,827 officially diagnosed cases in China since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of cured and discharged is 77,394, and therefore the number of "active" infections in the country is 801.

To date, 729,885 close contacts with the infected have been medically followed up, of which 8,308 are still under observation, and of these, 12 would be suspected cases.

As for the asymptomatic infections, China registered 30 new such cases, bringing the total number of such patients under observation to 1,000.

