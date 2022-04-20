WTTC to establish global Steering Committee to revive international travel

WTTC takes on global leadership and coordination role to provide a route to recovery for Travel & Tourism sector

Up to 100 million jobs globally and 16 million in India could be saved

London (The Hawk): The World Travel & Tourism Council is to spearhead a major global drive to revive international travel with the public and private sector working together in partnership.

Last week, G20 Tourism Ministers hosted more than 45 CEOs and Members of WTTC, who at the request of Saudi Arabia, presented their Jobs Recovery Plan to save the besieged Travel & Tourism sector and 100m jobs globally.

The WTTC Jobs Recovery Plan could save 65 million jobs across all G20 countries, including Spain. Regionally, Asia Pacific could save the most, with 45.8 million jobs, followed by the Americas with 20.2 million and Europe with 19.9 million.

In India alone, 16 million Travel & Tourism jobs could be saved under the WTTC plan.

During the historic G20 Tourism Ministers session, WTTC and its Members presented their plan to save the embattled Travel & Tourism sector and explored key initiatives to deliver the prompt recovery of the sector and save millions of lost jobs.

Following its success, WTTC is continuing to lead the response to the devastating challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the struggling Travel & Tourism sector.

Now it intends to establish a structure to deliver on these goals, led by a global Steering Committee, comprised of 12 WTTC Member CEOs and other business and institutional leaders to establish an international consensus to take action.

The priorities and recommendations made by the Steering Committee, will be passed onto functional working groups for action and delivery.

These specialised working groups will address how to open up travel by creating crucial 'air corridors' and a globally recognised standard for an airport test and trace regime, amongst others.

In addition, a Government Affairs Working Group, will liaise with individual governments to ensure they have all the relevant data and information needed to support our efforts.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: "WTTC is uniquely positioned to provide a platform at the highest level where the private and public sector can work together to help revive international business and leisure travel and save 100 million jobs globally and 16 million in India alone.

"What came out of the historic G20 meeting with international business leaders was a clear consensus that only cooperation at the highest level and engagement with the public and private sector will achieve action.

it is vital that 'air corridors' be restored between the world's leading financial hubs, such as the hugely important transatlantic route between London and New York.

"Restoring these routes for international business travellers must be coupled with the agreement and adoption of globally recognised standards for a rapid, cost effective airport test and trace regime.

"Together these will help create a safe and hygienic environment to travel and aid the beleaguered Travel & Tourism sector which continues its fight for survival.

"This in turn will act as an engine to help kickstart the economic global recovery to benefit the whole Travel & Tourism sector and millions of jobs throughout the supply chain which are dependent upon international travel.

"The economic fallout from COVID-19 continues to relentlessly burn its way through the Travel & Tourism sector. However, our plan could save 100 million jobs through strong international cooperation, removing travel barriers and introducing an international testing protocol at airports to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

"While I am encouraged by the unity and strength of purpose shown by the private and public sector at the recent G20 Tourism Ministers Meeting, there is so much at stake that we must redouble our collective efforts to save the sector together."

WTTC will continue working with major industry bodies and global organisations, such as International Air Transport Association (IATA, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Airport Council International (ACI), World Economic Forum (WEF), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), to further take forward the positive steps which have already been achieved.

WTTC has been at the forefront of leading the private sector in the drive to rebuild international travel.

Its 2020 Economic Impact Report shows how critical the Travel & Tourism sector will be to the economic recovery. During 2019, the report detailed how Travel & Tourism was responsible for one in 10 jobs (330 million in total), making a 10.3% contribution to global GDP and generating one in four of all new jobs.