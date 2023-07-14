    Menu
    WTPs at Wazirabad, Chandrawal to resume operation if Yamuna level drops to 207.7 metres: Delhi CM

    Nidhi Khurana
    July14/ 2023
    New Delhi: While announcing that the water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will resume operation by Saturday am if the Yamuna's level lowers to 207.7 metres, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned against engaging in any blame game over the flood-like scenario in portions of Delhi.

    On Friday night, Kejriwal toured the Wazirabad water treatment facility and the ITO barrage.

    The Okhla water treatment plant is back online after being temporarily shut down because of flooding. The drying out of the machinery and the removal of the accumulated water at Wazirabad made this possible.—Inputs From Agencies

