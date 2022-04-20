WTO''s reforms have to take into account interests of all members: Prabhu

New Delhi: Reforms of the World Trade Organization (WTO) have to take into account the interests of all the member countries and it has to come out with a forward-looking agenda in an inclusive manner, former Union minister Suresh Prabhu said on Monday.

He said a new world is going to unfold, and multilateralism is under a serious threat.

"The question is how to deal with this threat when it is needed most. The WTO is on a ventilator and it has to come out of it. We have to find a solution. It can''t be one way or another. WTO''s reforms have to take into account the interests of all members. It has to come out with a forward-looking agenda in an inclusive manner," he said.

Prabhu said this while participating in a webinar on ''COVID-19 and the Imperative of Resurrecting the Multilateral Trading System'', organised by CUTS International.

Participating in the programme, former director general of WTO Pascal Lamy said that a multilateral, rules-based and open trading system will be even more challenged in a post-coronavirus world.

"There has to be a balance between market access needs and regulations related to ensure safety and security for the consumers...Also, it is expected that there will be a steep increase in precautionary measures, which will further harm cross-border trade. In sum, we will see a more fragmented trading system," he said.

CUTS International Secretary General Pradeep Mehta said it is the responsibility of the middle powers, including India, to collectively provide a strong leadership for the resurrection of the multilateral trading system.

WTO is 164-member multilateral body, which frames rules for global trade. India is one of its members since 1995. PTI