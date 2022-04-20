WTF! Hrithik Roshan duped a girl 15 years ago!

If you are a Jr Roshan fan then what you are about to read will break your heart! Ever since his debut in the year 2000, Hrithik Roshan�s popularity has only increased multi-fold year after year. It is not hard to imagine women going gaga for one tiny glimpse of the actor every now and then. But imagine what would happen to a girl who is selected by a giant Cola brand as the one lucky winner who gets a special date with the Greek God of Bollywood? She will be over the moon right? But what happened with Chandigarh girl Shikha Monga is far from dreamy. Back in 2000, Shikha was promised by Coca Cola, one lucky date with the Bang Bang actor! But when she approached the Cola brand�s office to get more details about her much-awaited date, she was given Rs 5 lakhs in return. Turns out that the teenager was simply lured in with Hrithik�s name to participate in a contest which was actually a sham. As a teenager, Shikha didn�t want the money so much as the promise of a special date with Hrithik to be fulfilled. But it has been 15 years since she was declared the winner by Coca Cola, and Shikha is yet to get that lucky date. Now, Shikha has decided to sue the Cola brand for cheating her and demanded damages as she was labelled a liar among her relatives and friends. We hear that the court has also exempted Monga from paying court fees worth Rs 2.43 lakh as she is raising her voice against this marketing scam. We hope that Hrithik is reading this and he makes an effort to meet his fan who has been waiting for a lucky date with him for the last 5 years!