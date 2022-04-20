WTC final: If the ball is moving around, then Rohit will have his struggles, says Styris

Mumbai: Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has said that India opener Rohit Sharma will have his struggles if the ball at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, moves around.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, beginning June 18. The Kiwis would enter the summit clash after defeating England in the two-match Test series.

"Again, it is pitch dependent. I think I can't stress that enough. I think if the ball is moving around then Rohit will have his struggles. In the Select Dugout, we have done demonstrations after demonstrations about how Rohit doesn't really move his feet a lot early in his innings. If that's the case, then the swinging ball could be a problem for him," Styris said on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

Talking about the selection dilemma within the Kiwi squad, Styris said: "There is no secret to New Zealand's fast bowling plan if you like and that is Southee, Boult and either Jamieson or de Grandhomme will be the third seamer and they bowled till about the 22nd to 28th over with a new ball. And then Neil Wagner comes into the equation. So, when you talk about Wagner, it's his ability to be aggressive and be a genuine wicket-taking option for somebody like Kohli in those middle overs till the new ball comes around."

The Indian cricket team had landed in Southampton on June 3 and after that, every member of the touring contingent underwent three days of mandatory hard quarantine. At the Hampshire Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation.

Prior to departing for England, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that going ahead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to make the final of the WTC a best-of-three contest and it could be played like a three-match series. (ANI)