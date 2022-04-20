WTC final, Day 2: Kiwis claw back after Rohit, Gill put on 62-run opening stand

Southampton: New Zealand bowlers clawed back after a cautious 62-run stand between India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the opening session on the second day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

At the lunch break, India's score reads 69/2 with Kohli (6*) and Pujara (0*) at the crease. While Rohit (34) was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the 21st over of the innings, Gill was sent back by Neil Wagner towards the end of the first session for 28.

Put in to bat first, India got off to a steady start as openers Rohit and Gill saw off the new ball and the duo added 37 runs in the first 10 overs. Both Tim Southee and Trent Boult bowled some jaffers, but the Indian opening duo managed to hold them off. Consistency did seem to be an issue with the opening bowlers as they sprayed it around a bit.

In the 18th over of the innings, New Zealand wasted a review as they opted to challenge the on-field call when the umpire adjudged Rohit Sharma not out after a Colin de Grandhomme ball hit Rohit on the pad. The replays clearly showed that there was an inside edge.

New Zealand finally got the breakthrough in the 21st over as Jamieson had Rohit (34) caught brilliantly by Southee in the slip-cordon and as a result, the 62-run stand for the first wicket came to an end. Going for the kill, Kane Williamson introduced Neil Wager into the attack and he did not disappoint as he struck in his first over, dismissing Gill (28). Both the openers fished outside the off-stump and led to them walking back after putting in the hard yards.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first in the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. Incessant rain saw the opening day's play being washed off at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.

Brief Scores: India 69/2 (Rohit Sharma 34, Shubman Gill 28; Neil Wagner 1-5) vs New Zealand. (ANI)