Wreath Laid In Front Of Pt Pant's Portrait

On Saturday, on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the birth anniversary of Pandit ji was celebrated in the Nagar Panchayat auditorium under the leadership of Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar. During this, a wreath was laid in front of his portrait. Also organized a symposium. Speaking in which Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar said that Panditji actively participated in the freedom movement, non-cooperation movement, boycott of Simon Commission and Salt Satyagraha. Govind this Ballabh Pant was a great patriot, skilled administrator, successful orator and rich in logic. He said that we should follow the footsteps of Govind Ballabh ji. On this occasion Himanshu Sarkar, Subhash Sarkar, Chandrakant Mandal, Mrinal Malik, Vijay Mandal, NP President Seema Sarkar, Sukumar Sarkar, Projit Mandal, Sunita Mistry, BUT Sheel, Satyajit Biswas, Govind Mandal, Prashant Malakar and many others were present.