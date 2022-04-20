WRD&M Dept, IIT Roorkee organizes Research Scholar's Day

Roorkee (The Hawk): Research scholar's day- 2021 was organized by the Department of Water Resources Development and Management (WRD&M), IIT Roorkee, on March 10, 2021. The Ph.D. students of the Department have organized an online program. At the outset, Prof. Ashish Pandey, Head, Department of WRD&M, IIT Roorkee delivered the inaugural address. He apprised the research activities carried out by the research scholars and scientists in the Department. He informed that the department is actively involved in research, development, and extension activities in water resources, hydropower, and irrigation management. The Department's prime objective is to develop manpower that can take the responsibility of sustainable development and sustainable management of the available water resources.



The keynote address was delivered by Dr. V M Chowdary, Scientist, RRSC-North, NRSC, ISRO, New Delhi, on the topic "Remote Sensing and GIS applications in Water Resources." He discussed the issues related to water resources management through PowerPoint presentation.

Mr. C. M. Bhatt, Scientist, Disaster Management Studies Department, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, ISRO, Department of Space, Govt of India, delivered his talk on "Rishi Ganga Valley Flash Flood Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India." He discussed in detail the landslide triggered snow/ice avalanche in Rishi Ganga river upper catchment on 7th February 2021, which resulted in severe damage in the downstream region of the Rishi Ganga/Alaknanda river.

Dr. Hari Narayan Tiwari, an Alumnus of the WRD&M Department and currently Managing Director, Floodkon Consultants LLP, delivered the expert talk on the "Industrial aspects of research- focused on water resources engineering and management sector."

Research scholars Deen Dayal, Sachchinanand Singh, Ishan Sharma, Akash Jaiswal, Bahar Adem, Manish Rawat, Sabyasachi Swain, Praveen Kalura, Fida Mohammad Sahil, Sourav Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar Chourasia, and Gaganadeep Singh made PowerPoint presentation on their on-going research work at IIT Roorkee. A meme video on Ph.D. was also played during the occasion. An Online water quiz was conducted among the attendees during the event.

Ph.D. scholar Gangandeep Singh convened the program. Concluding remarks were given by Prof. Basant Yadav, WRD&M Department. Prof. M L Kansal, Prof. S. K. Mishra, Prof Thanga Raj Chelliah, Prof Idhaya, Prof Kasi Vishwanathan, Prof R D Singh joined the program along with the M.Tech. and Ph.D. scholars of the Department.















