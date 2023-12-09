WPL auction: Comfortable with our plans, says head coach Luke Williams as RCB looks to secure strong squad

RCB's Strategy Unveiled: Coach Luke Williams' Tactical Mastery for Women's Premier League 2024 Auction - Aiming for a Robust Squad!

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will know exactly when and where to raise the paddle during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Player Auction in Mumbai later on Saturday as head coach Luke Williams expressed confidence over team’s preparations and extensive planning for the crucial event.



Williams, one of world’s most successful coaches having won the titles of Women’s Big Bash League and Women’s Hundred Championship in the past, is excited for auction and aims to build a strong squad for the upcoming season.



“We’ve spent plenty of time getting organised and feel like we’ve gone through all the different combinations and possibilities. So excited to see what happens,” Williams commented ahead of the auction.



“I think there’d be countless, but we’ve probably got down to four or five different main possibilities of how we think it will work out. But again, auctions can be unpredictable, so we continue to throw left field ideas that might happen, but we’re really, really comfortable with our plans and looking forward to the auction,” he added.



With seven slots to fill and ₹3.35 crore in the purse, RCB will be looking to add more local and overseas talent in the auction.



“With five players in the Indian side from RCB the other night, it’s a really good nucleus of Indian players. We’ve got some really exciting overseas talent and are looking to add to our squad at the auction with both overseas and local talent. So I think we have a really strong squad looking forward to the season ahead,” Williams said as he prepares for his first auction.

—IANS