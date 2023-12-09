WPL 2024 Auction: Uncapped all-rounder Kashvee Gautam roped in by Gujarat Giants for mammoth Rs 2 crore

Unprecedented Bidding Frenzy: Kashvee Gautam's Record-breaking Rs 2 Crore Deal and Other Notable Signings in Women's Premier League 2024 Auction.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Uncapped India all-rounder Kashvee Gautam sparked a bidding war and made the headline on Saturday as she was roped in by Gujarat Giants for a mammoth Rs 2 crore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction in Mumbai.

Gautam entered the auction at the base price of Rs 10 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) quickly raised it to 15, Giants and RCB alternate. Gautam's bid crossed Rs 50 lakh as RCB did not pull back, keen on taking this fight to the finish with the Giants. At 75 lakh, a third entrant - UP Warriorz - raised the paddle, but Giants went all out with their bid as it crossed Rs 1 crore.

After fierce competition with other teams for the uncapped player, the Giants waited patiently and roped in Kashvee Gautam for Rs 2 crore. Kashvee, a right-arm seamer who can strike the long ball, made history in 2020 when she took ten wickets, including a hat-trick, in a one-day match for Chandigarh versus Arunachal Pradesh in the women's domestic Under-19 league. The 20-year-old has played 24 T20 matches in which she has picked 22 wickets.

Uncapped India all-rounder S Sajana, with a base price of Rs 10 lakh, has been sold to Mumbai Indians, at a price of Rs 15 lakh while Amandeep Kaur, with a base price of Rs 10 lakh, has been sold to Mumbai Indians at her base price.

India all-rounders Gautami Naik, Poonam Khemnar, and Gongadi Trisha have failed to find themselves a buyer and remain unsold. Uncapped India all-rounder Saima Thakor, with a base price of Rs 10 lakh, has been sold to UP Warriorz, at her base price.

The first uncapped spinner, Priya Mishra, was sold to Gujarat Giants on Saturday. Uncapped India spinner Mishra entered the auction with a base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh was a surprise big pick in the Women's Premier League (WPL) season two auction as she was picked up by UP Warriorz on Saturday for Rs 1.3 crore, while South African legend Shabnim Ismail was picked by defending champions Mumbai Indians for 1.2 crore.

—ANI