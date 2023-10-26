Wow Momo! raises USD 9 mn; in talks to raise more capital

After the USD 9 million round, ValueQuest Capital holds 3.21 per cent stake in the company. Wow! Momo counts Tiger Global as its largest external shareholder with a 14.08 per cent stake followed by Lighthouse and Treeline Investment.

New Delhi: Quick service restaurant chain Wow Momo! has raised USD 9 million in a series D plus round from ValueQuest Capital, according to a report by Entrackr citing the company’s filings with the Registrar of Companies.



The funds are a part of the larger round that the company is eyeing. As per a source, Wow! Momo is in advanced talks with a large Sovereign fund to raise primary capital in extension to its Series D plus round.



The deal is expected to come through over the next 1-2 months.



The source added that the company is planning to give partial and successful exits to its seed investors during the upcoming fundraise.

After the USD 9 million round, ValueQuest Capital holds 3.21 per cent stake in the company. Wow! Momo counts Tiger Global as its largest external shareholder with a 14.08 per cent stake followed by Lighthouse and Treeline Investment.



Last year in September, Wow! Momo raised USD 16 million in a series D round from V’ocean Investment and Oaksand India.



While the company’s FY23 financials are not out yet, the food retailer reported a revenue of Rs 220 crore in FY22. Meanwhile, its losses stood at around Rs 53 crore.



Founded in 2008, Wow! Momo operates 3 QSR brands Wow Momo, Wow China and Wow Chicken.

