WOW! This is how Taylor Swift gave it back to her hackers

Hours after Taylor Swift�s Twitter and Instagram accounts were breached by an unknown hacker, the singer posted a message to �any hackers.� �Any hackers saying they have �nudes�? Psssh you�d love that wouldn�t you! Have fun photoshopping cause you got NOTHING,� she Tweeted after taking her account back and changing her password. She also acknowledged Hayley Williams from the band Paramore as the person who texted her to let her know her accounts were hacked. The hacker took over Swift�s social media accounts and linked back to an account that claimed to have a connection with the infamous hackers the Lizard Squad. A lewd photo was also posted. Swift responded on her Tumblr page, saying, �My Twitter got hacked but don�t worry.� She took the hack in stride and posted a funny hashtag after the message that read, �#Hackers Gonna Hack Hack Hack Hack Hack,� obviously referring to her megahit Shake It Off. Her Instagram account was hacked next and Swift wrote, �This is going to be a long day.� She hashtagged that �#This is Why I�m Scared of Technology. #Who�s Paranoid Now??�