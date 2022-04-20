Wounded India eye revenge

Mirpur: With threat of a shocking series defeat looming large, under-pressure India under their beleaguered captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be aiming to come out all guns blazing as they meet an upbeat Bangladesh in the second one day international on Sunday. After being comprehensively thrashed by 79 runs in the opening match of the three-match series, India for the first time are staring at the ignominy of series defeat against the proverbial minnows of world cricket in the backdrop of some unwanted controversy that resulted in skipper Dhoni being docked 75 per cent of his match fees. The �Tigers� roared as they crushed a full-strength India side fair and square in what was a lop-sided contest for the better part of the match. The second factor which is also equally significant is skipper Dhoni � his form has not been great for quite some time and now the tag of �Captain Cool� has taken a dent in the recent times. Dhoni can consider himself very lucky that his �Level-2� offence off shoving opposition debutant Mustafizur Rahaman did not result in a two-match suspension, which would have effectively ended the series for him. More than parting with 75 per cent of his match fees, Dhoni would just like to look back as to what exactly is going wrong with his batting. Statistics showed that Dhoni�s strike-rate against left-arm spinners has dropped down to around 66 in the four years post 2011 World Cup victory. More importantly, when a left-arm spinner is in operation, it takes him 32 balls to hit a boundary. There is a possibility that weather could play spoilsport again and Team India would be praying for a full match in order to get proceedings on level terms. Rohit Sharma is a man of big hundreds and double hundreds when it comes to ODI cricket and he would not like to throw it away like he did in the first match when he looked set for another three figure mark. Test captain Virat Kohli�s ODI figures are phenomenal but the lean patch in limited overs is his first in the last five years and it might just require one innings to get it back on track. However for Dhoni, the most important aspect would be to ensure that his bowling unit performs their job better than what they did last time. Especially the pacers, who were taken to the cleaners by the Bangladeshi top-order. Umesh Yadav�s inconsistency is baffling since he has been a regular feature for more than a season now. His inconsistency in hitting the right channel cost India dearly in the first match. Mohit Sharma has been Dhoni�s trusted third pacer for sometime now but he didn�t look the part during the match being blasted for more than 50 runs in less than five overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar�s sharp drop in pace from early 130 kmph to mid-120 kmph is also a factor that has added to Dhoni�s woes. It was because of Ashwin and partially Suresh Raina, that India were able to restrict Bangladesh to 307 instead of a score close to 350 which looked quite possible at one stage. As an ODI side, Bangladesh has improved a lot in recent times with a nice blend of experience and youth. While the quartet of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and captain Mashrafe Mortaza form the core, they have unveiled some serious talents in opener Soumya Sarkar and left-arm paceman Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur has impressed everyone with his variations and change of pace which troubled every Indian batsmen. AFP