Would Love To Work In 'Dabangg 3': Amy Jackson

Mumbai: Amy Jackson has not clarified about her involvement in "Dabangg 3" but the actress says Salman Khan is one actor she wants to work with. "I would like to say that in a couple of weeks I will be announcing my next Bollywood projects. I would love to work in 'Dabangg' and Salman is on top of my list to work with," Amy told PTI when asked about doing "Dabangg 3".

There were reports that Amy was being roped in for the third installment of hit "Dabangg" franchise. Meanwhile, the "Freaky Ali" star launched her official mobile app here yesterday that has been developed in collaboration with a New York-based startup. The app will give fans access to Amy via her social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. "In today's day and age, social interaction is colossal. For me who is a social media person as I am there on Facebook, Instagram, twitter it gets difficult to reply to everybody. So if I have them all in one place then it is easier for fans and for me to talk, its great source of communication," she says.

Celebrities have often been at the receiving end for their posts and subjected to trolling, but Amy thinks that it is a part and parcel of being there on social media platforms.

"I think there are pros and cons of everything. The beauty of social media as we have the platform to reach out to millions of people so easily. But it is also easy for the trolls to sit there behind the keyboard and have an opinion. But that's the way it is. One has to be thick skinned in this industry and in this day and age," she says.

On work front, she will be seen alongside south superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in "2.0". The upcoming science fiction film directed by S Shankar is set to release on October 18 this year.