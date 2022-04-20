Would love to make film with Ayushmann Khurrana again: John Abraham

Mumbai: Actor-producer John Abraham, whose film 'Rocky Handsome' released on Friday, says he would "love" to make a film again with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. John worked with Ayushmann in the latter's debut film 'Vicky Donor', which was produced by the 'Force' star. Ayushmann took to Twitter to laud the 43-year-old actor for his latest actioner, which has been directed by Nishikant Kamat. "He fights like Rocky and looks so Handsome. John Abraham you're so awesome in 'Rocky Handsome'. Must watch," the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor tweeted. John thanked the 31-year-old actor and shared that he would love to work with him once again. "Thanks Ayushmann. Would love to make a film with you again soon," he tweeted. 'Vicky Donor' which released in 2012, is a Indian comedy-drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar. It also stars Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor in the lead roles. The story is loosely based on the Canadian French film "Starbuck". On the work front, Ayushmann is currently busy shooting for 'Manmarziyaan', with one-film-old actress Bhumi Pednekar. He also has another film in his kitty -- 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', which also features Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen playing the character of an aspiring actress. John is currently busy prepping for his next film 'Force 2', which also stars actress Sonakshi Sinha and actor Tahir Raj Bhasin and is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

