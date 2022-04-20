Would Love To Do Choreography For Films: Malaika Arora Khan

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora Khan wants to turn choreographer for movies after showing off her dancing skills in various Bollywood hits from "Chhaiyan Chhaiyan" in 1990s to the modern-day hit "Munni Badnam". "I would love to do choreography for Bollywood numbers some day. If I get an opportunity and I feel I can do justice to it, I will take it up. I have told (husband) Arbaaz too, that give me an opportunity to choreograph in your film, I would love to do it," Malaika told PTI. The 41-year-old actress, meanwhile, is returning as the judge of reality TV show "India's Got Talent" on Colors. Malaika said she is excited to be back with the seventh season of the series because there are a lot of additions to the format. "I feel different is a very cliche term but I will use this word because this season has a lot of new exciting things, that in itself speaks volumes of the show that year after year to come up with something exciting. "The show has really pushed the envelope and got some amazing acts. We have international acts this time, which is happening for the first time. With every passing year, the bar raises. Nothing mediocre will work on the show. You really need to push the bar. You can't get away with just being mediocre. People have really worked hard at it." Another thing Malaika is looking forward to on the show is having a blast with co-judges Kirron Kher and Karan Johar. That's my high point. They are my 24 hour amusement channel. We three have a great time, we laugh, joke and have fun. There is a great chemistry and camaraderie between us, which I like," she said. Malaika is known for her mild, diplomatic approach of handling the co-contestants on the show and the actress said she would like to maintain it on the upcoming season as well because that is her nature, which she cannot change. "I can't be ruthless unless there is something which really upsets me or disturbs me. That is my personality. Even if I don't like something, I will say it with a certain flair or probably sugar-coat it. That's me. I can't change my personality and I think that's what should come out. Everybody's individuality should be there."