Would love to do an action film: Kajol

Mumbai: Actress Kajol, who has entertained the audience with her power-packed performances, says she would love to do an action film next.





"I would love to do an action film but I am very lazy right now. When I think about the actual hard work of wearing harness and doing action, it becomes difficult to imagine myself doing it. But I would love to do action on-screen as once in a lifetime experience," Kajol told PTI.





The "My Name is Khan" actress is elated with the response to her actor-producer husband Ajay Devgn's recently released film "Shivaay".





"I am very happy with the response to 'Shivaay'. Ajay has made a fantastic film. There were hundreds of messages that I was getting about the film, including how Ajay has shown the bonding of kids, the action. It's soul satisfaction that people loved the film so much and there is monetary benefit also," she said.





PTI





