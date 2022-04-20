Would love to do a biopic on Madhubala: Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon, who is working with stalwarts like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in her next film "Dilwale", says she would love to do a biopic on late actress Madhubala. "I would love to do a biopic on Madhubala. She was very pretty. I really admire her," Kriti said here on the sidelines of India International Jewellery Week, where she walked as showstopper for Jaipur-based Sunil Jeweller's Collection. "She is someone who is still alive in our hearts and people still remember her. I feel she had a life which can actually be told. I think not many people know about her story and we can tell them," she added. Madhubala was one of the most iconic actresses of Hindi cinema, who gave remarkable performances in films like "Mughal-e-Azam", " Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi", "Barsaat Ki Raat" and others. The actress died in 1969 after a prolonged illness.