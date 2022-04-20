Would have sacked Health Minister under normal conditions: NZ PM

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday reiterated that under normal circumstances she would have sacked Health Minister David Clark, who took a trip to the beach during the alert level 4 Covid-19 lockdown.

Dr Clark, too, had offered his resignation to the Prime Minister, Radio NZ reported.

Speaking at the Covid-19 media conference this afternoon, Ardern said what Dr Clark did was wrong and there are no excuses.

"But my priority above all else is our collective fight against Covid-19," she averred..

"We cannot afford massive disruption in the health sector or to our response because David Clark continues to posses what we require as our health minister to take on Covid-19", she said.

Ardern also repeated what she said earlier today, that he still deserved punishment and had been stripped of his role as Associate Finance Minister and demoted to the bottom of the Cabinet rankings.

"David Clark is under no illusions that I expect better and so does New Zealand."

Ardern has not yet confirmed if she will sack Dr Clark after the level 4 lockdown.

UNI