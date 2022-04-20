    Menu
    Showbiz

    Would be happy when Sanjay's sentence ends and he is out: Salman Khan

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be truly happy when his actor friend Sanjay Dutt leaves the jail for good. Asked if he will party with Dutt, who is serving sentence in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, as the latter will be coming out of the jail soon. Salman said "what news you have is not complete. He will come out...on furlough. But when he comes out after finishing his sentence, then he will be free...clean man. That is what we want and that is when we will party." Salman, himself on bail after being convicted and sentenced to five years in jail in a hit-and-run case, was talking to media at a song launch of the song `Aaj Ki Party' of his upcoming film `Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. PTI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in