Worrying Covid Surge May Prompt U'khand To Return To Some Form Of Restrictions









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 8:30 PM On March 21, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 98,448 on Sunday as 137 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,462 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 861. The state's toll remained static at 1,704 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 144 hours. Meanwhile the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same, that is 1,421. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 32. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State plummeted to 95.95 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 53 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital followed with 41, 15 and 14. That apart, 5 cases were detected in Chamoli, 2 each in Almora, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal, 1 each in Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Champawat and Pithoragarh.