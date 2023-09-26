Worms found in Mid-Day Meal in three Goa schools

Panaji: Officials of the Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration on Tuesday collected food samples, after three schools in Priol, South Goa complained of worms in the Mid-Day Meal’s ‘Soya Chunks Pulao’.



Director of Education Shailesh Zingade told IANS that after the complaints were received, Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration officials were summoned to take samples.

“They have collected the food samples and a report is awaited,” he said, adding the supplier has been told to stop supply till the issue is cleared.



Sources said the education department will take action against the Self-Help Group supplying the Mid-Day Meal, if it is found faulty.



Another official said that the three schools have complained to them about the incident. “Today ‘Soya Chunks Pulao’ was supplied to these schools, when students tried to eat it, they found worms in chunks,” the officer said.



The Mid-Day Meal is given to school students from class I to class VIII. This benefits around 1.60 lakh students of 1,400 aided and government schools of the coastal state.



There are 100-odd Self Help Groups engaged in preparing Mid-Day Meals in Goa, and around seven parent teacher associations that cook for their schools with help from the government.

—IANS