Worldwide PC shipments to grow 18% in Q4: IDC

New Delhi: Worldwide shipments of desktop and notebook PCs will grow 18.2 per cent year over year in the fourth quarter of this year, followed by 1.4 per cent growth in 2021, according to a new International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast.

The surge in growth in Q4 is driven by work from home and remote education needs amid the holiday spending season.

"The momentum in the PC market has been impressive to say the least," Ryan Reith, Program Vice President with IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, said in a statement.

"Earlier this year it seemed like this would be a six-month bump to the industry, but as we look at the supply chain pipeline into 2021, it's clear that the surge has more legs."

The popularity of mobile devices is apparent with notebook PCs expected to grow 26.4 per cent year over year in the fourth quarter of this year and 3.2 per cent in 2021 while desktop PCs will decline in both periods.

Looking beyond 2021, IDC expects PC shipments will eventually slow and experience some declines, but it seems that the pandemic has infused the market with new energy.

"The education backlog remains extensive and many school districts around the world are doing everything they can to secure inventory. At the same time consumers seem to be buying all ranges of notebook PCs from low-end entry level systems to high-end gaming machines," Reith said.

Shipments of PCs grew significantly in the third quarter of the year too. Led by strong demand from businesses and online schooling during the pandemic, the global traditional PC market grew 14.6 per cent (year-over-year) to reach 81.3 million units in the third quarter of 2020, an IDC report had earlier said.

The Indian traditional PC market inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations delivered a strong quarter with 9.2 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in the July-September quarter.

--IANS