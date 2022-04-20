World Wildlife Day: Tweeple urge people to save wild animals

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Wildlife Day on Tuesday, Twitterati took to social media and highlighted the importance of saving life on earth.

The World Wildlife Day 2020 theme ''Sustaining all life on Earth'' is aimed at ensuring sustainable use of resources and conservation of land and groundwater to stop biodiversity loss.

All social media platforms were abuzz with the messages to save wildlife on this day and shared informative posts using the hashtag #WorldWildlifeDay.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "India is proud to have 2,967 tigers, 30,000 elephants, 3,000 single horn rhinos and over 500 lions. This wildlife wealth is a testimony to India''s robust ecology & continued government policies for conservation under the leadership of PM @narendramodi."

To mark the occasion of World Wildlife Day, India''s sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art at Odisha''s Puri beach to show his support.

He posted the picture of his sand art on Twitter and captioned, "On #WorldWildlifeDay 2020 ''Sustaining all Life on Earth'', encompassing all wild animals and plant species as key components of the world''s biodiversity. My SandArt with message #SaveOurWildLife at Puri beach in india."

Tina Ambani also took to social media to share a post and tweeted, "Some of our happiest moments have been spent in the wild, marvelling at the majesty of the animal kingdom. This planet is theirs as much as ours. Let''s be the voice of the voiceless - speak out against cruelty, empower conservation."

"On this #WorldWildlifeDay, let us strive for a more caring, thoughtful and sustainable relationship with nature," tweeted Kerala Tourism, sharing a photo of elephants in Mattupetty.

MyGov Assam wrote, "A thriving wildlife is one of humanity''s greatest assets. By making sustainable choices, we can help all lives co-exist on the earth. This #WorldWildlifeDay, let us celebrate the sublime beauty of the wild and raise awareness for its preservation."

--IANS