World Water Day-2021 Celebrations At GB Pant University Of Agriculture And Technology, Pantnagar

Pantnagar (The Hawk): Prof Basant Maheshwari, Western Sydney University, Australia while delivering his key note address told that Water is precious, fragile, and dangerous. Water, in combination with land, air, and energy, is the foundation of life, societies and economies. Water is more than a substance: it carries multiple values and meanings. These are expressed in spiritual, cultural and emotional terms and found in the heritage of water language, norms and artifacts. These reflect the deep perceptions, need for connections and participation of all of society. Making water available for its many uses and users requires tools and institutions to transform it from a natural resource to one providing services and to recover and return it safely back to ecosystems. Water and its sources must be respected because if neglected or misused, they have the power to harm, divide or even destroy societies.



While welcoming all the dignitaries and participants online, Dean College Of Technology Dr. Alaknanda Ashok emphasized the importance of per drop more crop initiative by the Prime Minister of India. Water resources are finite and are under threat from multiple pressures: there is an urgent need for action at scale. Water is essential for human health, food security, energy supplies, sustaining cities, and ecosystems. Today, the world's water systems are facing a growing crisis, threatened by overuse, pollution, and climate change. Communities all over the world are experiencing extreme events, droughts, and floods. Billions of people do not have access to safe drinking water at home, or lack safely managed sanitation. Demands are growing from a rising population and growing economies.

Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur (IIM,Nagpur), Maharashtra said that this year theme "Valuing Water" means recognizing and considering all the diverse benefits and risks provided by water, and encompassing its economic, social, and ecological dimensions as well as its diverse cultural and religious meanings. Safeguarding ecosystems, and the poor, the excluded, and the vulnerable is required in all instances. Access to water services is necessary for equitable and inclusive human development. Universal access to safe drinking water and sanitation is a fundamental human right.

Identifying and recognizing all the values of water, their interdependencies and impacts on all areas of life and activity underlines the importance of collaboration and interaction between all sectors and interests. Valuing water is more than a cost-benefit analysis and is necessary to make collective decisions and trade-offs Value Water that lead towards sustainable and equitable solutions. Women and youths play an essential role in achieving these sustainable solutions.

Valuing water promotes efficiency and better practices by exposing the short and long-term costs of pollution, waste and misallocation, and facilitating investments. Value-based economic instruments and regulation can signal scarcity, avoid waste, and promote conservation. Any use of water relies on functioning ecosystems and infrastructure, which are valuable and costly to preserve, provide, operate and maintain. Sustainable water management requires these costs to be covered completely. Pricing is part of the solution, but price doesn't equal the value. Where tariffs and prices are used, safeguards are essential to ensure that access to water is available, equitable, and affordable to all.

Dr Uday Shankar Saha, RBI Chair Professor, Institute of Rural Management (IRMA), Anand, Gujarat state emphasized Valuing and managing water effectively presents a transformative opportunity to convert risk to resilience, poverty to well-being, and degraded ecosystems to sustainable ones. Working across sectors, communities and nations to value water will help to mitigate conflicts and build collaborative relationships, thus contributing to stability and peace both within and between countries. This initiative presents a unique and mutually reinforcing opportunity to meet all 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Prof J N Patel, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Institute of Technology, Surat, Gujarat State also spok on advances in Irrigation water management including IOT applications in Agrculture. Valuing water is a shared responsibility of us all. Whether acting as governments, municipalities, businesses, farmers, civil societies, communities, or as individuals, we all have a duty to conserve and judiciously use the water.

The programme was coordinated by Prof H J Shiva Prasad, Department of Civil Engineering with a closing remark by Prof Jyothi Prasad, Department of Civil Engineering of Pantnagar University.