World Tuberculosis Day 2015: 5 lesser known facts about the disease

New Delhi: Tuberculosis or TB, which it is commonly known as, is caused by various strains of mycobacteria, usually Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It spreads through the air from one person to another and attacks the lungs, but can also affect other body parts. World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated on March 24 each year to create awareness and to urge people to be cautious and protect themselves from the lethal disease. The theme this year is �Reach the 3 Million: Reach, Treat, Cure Everyone�. Here are five lesser known facts about the disease: -TB is the second biggest killer next only to HIV/AIDS worldwide. - In India, even today, one person dies every two minutes due to this menacing disease. -TB can be completely cured if proper and regular medication is taken. - Common symptoms of TB include cough that lasts for more than 3 weeks with sputum at times, pain in chest, weakness, weight loss and fever. -Maintaining good hygiene, eating lots of nutritious food and following a healthy lifestyle can help you keep tuberculosis at bay.