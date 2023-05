New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on December 19 said that India received a record amount of FDI during COVID pandemic. PM Modi said, "The world has confidence in the Indian economy. During the coronavirus pandemic when the world is distraught over channelling investments, we have received a record amount of FDI. We have to increase our domestic investments in order to sustain this confidence."

—ANI