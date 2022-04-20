World Sleep Day: 'Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet'

New Delhi: As people around the world celebrate World Sleep Day on Friday, Twitterati have taken to social media to remind each other about the importance of good sleep. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about all aspects of sleep, including the importance of getting good sleep, sleep medicines and social aspects of sleep problems. The theme of this year's World Sleep Day is 'better sleep, better life, better planet'.

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, Twitter users took to social media to raise awareness of sleep as a human privilege that is often compromised by the habits of modern life. A user wrote, "Sleep is that golden chain that ties health and our bodies together..."

Another wrote, "Maturity is realising that no relationship is more important than your quality sleep!" A post read, "Take the day off, sleep as long as you want. Celebrate one thing that everyone loves at the end of each day. You'll feel refreshed afterwards."

"It's #WorldSleepDay, a celebration of sleep & a call to action on important issues related to sleep, including medicine, education, social aspects & driving" a user remarked.

—IANS



