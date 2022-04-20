World sees highest single day increase in coronavirus cases: WHO

Geneva: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported the highest single day detection of coronavirus cases worldwide in the last 24 hours that is said to be 106,000.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is a long way from being over and has expressed particular concern about rising infections in low and middle-income nations.

Over 4.9 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with the disease.

However, the actual number of infections is said to be much higher because of low testing rates and many unreported cases.

The pandemic has now killed more than 326,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The United States remains the worst-affected country, with more than 1.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 93,163 deaths.

UNI