World seeing 'self-reliant India,' says Yogi Adityanath on Covid vaccination launch

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Covid-19 vaccination drive will show to the world the potential of self-reliant India, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while hailing the massive exercise as historic.

"A nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign is starting from today under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This historic campaign will prove to be a decisive step taken by 'Self-reliant India' to protect against Corona. Thank you, Prime Minister," Adityanath said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

The Uttar Pradesh CM praised the hard work of committed scientists, who developed vaccination against Covid-19 in less than a year's time.

"The visionary leadership of the respected Prime Minister and the hard work of committed scientists is going to be successful today as a nationwide corona vaccination campaign. Today the whole world will be familiar with the potential of 'Self-reliant India'. This campaign will make India proud in front of the entire world," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

A total of 3006 session sites across all states and union territories were virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the union health ministry has said.

In the first phase government and private-sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine.The drive will be held daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except on the days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes. (ANI)



