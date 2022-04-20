World Pharmacists Day Celebrated

Solan (The Hawk): World Pharmacists Day was celebrated by the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Shoolini University through a virtual function on Friday.

This year the theme was "Transforming Global Health" to educate future pharmacists, as they play a great role in research and development of medicines.

Prof Deepak Kapoor, Dean Pharmaceutical Sciences, welcomed chief guest Prof. P.K. Khosla, Vice-Chancellor, Shoolini University, keynote speaker Prof. Saranjit Singh, National Institute of Pharmaceutical education and Research (NIPER), Mohali and all the participants.

Prof Khosla said pharmacists have an integral role as part of healthcare team, especially in Covid time. He asked them to focus more on research for the welfare of human beings.

Dr Saranjit Singh delivered a lecture on the theme, "Role of Pharmacist in Transforming Global Health". He said Pharmacists are transforming global health by empowering patients and other health care providers through counseling, drug information and motivation for rational use of medicine.

Various other events were also organised by the department which includes, Declamation, Poster Making and Pharmacy talent hunt.

Students participated with great zeal in the talent hunt. Anshuman from Semester 3 won the first prize in Declamation and Leena from Semester 1 won the second prize.

In poster making Vishal Mishra from Semester 5 won the first prize and Saptaparni from Semester 1 won the second prize. Rahul from Semester 3 bagged the first prize in Pharmacy Talent Hunt and second prize was given to Rajat Nikhil, Semester 1 student. All the participants were given by e-certificate of participation.

Prof. Deepak Kapoor, Dean School of Pharmaceutical Sciences congratulated all the winners and talked about the career options and novelty of the profession to the students. He also conducted the pharmacist oath taking ceremony and thanked to all the students and faculty members for organizing a successful event.

The event was concluded with the Vote of Thanks by Dr. Lalit Sharma, Assistant Prof, who congratulated the winners and thanked all the participants.



