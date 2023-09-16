World Ozone Day-2023

Dehradun (The Hawk): Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun celebrated World Ozone Day. On this occasion, Extension Division of the institute organized a declamation contest on the theme "Fixing ozone layer and reducing Climate Change". At the outset, Ms. Richa Misra, IFS Head Extension Division, welcomed all participants and invited Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, FRI, Dehradun for addressing the gathering. In her address she spoke on the importance and necessity of ozone layer in the nature. She mentioned that depletion in ozone layer is the main cause of high radiation on the earth which creates many diseases like cancer, cataract and skin diseases.

In declamation contest, employees of the institute, students and scholars of FRI Deemed to be University, Dehradun participated in the contest. Among winners, Anchal, M. Sc. Environment Management (Semester-I) won first prize while Nitesh Chauhan, Junior Research Fellow, Silviculture and Forest Management Division secured second prize. The third prize was won by Pallavi, Junior Research Fellow of Silviculture and Forest Management Division. The consolation prize was given to Gaurav Pandey, Ph. D. Scholar, Chemistry and Bio-prospecting Division.

Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, FRI distributed certificates to the winners and participants of the contest. Vote of thanks was delivered by Mrs. Richa Misra, IFS, Head, Extension Division of the institute. The programme was compeered by Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-F. The team of Extension Division including Dr. Devendra Kumar, Scientist-E, Shri Rambir Singh, Scientist-E and other team members contributed a lot to make the programme successful.

