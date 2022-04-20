    Menu
    World must `seize opportunity` of nuclear deal: Iran President

    April20/ 2022

    Tehran: Iran`s President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that world powers must "seize the opportunity" of a landmark nuclear deal, saying Tehran had taken "the necessary steps" for an accord. Rouhani`s remarks, during a meeting in the Iranian capital, appeared to be a response to US President Barack Obama, who on Monday said: "The issues now are -- does Iran have the political will and the desire to get a deal done?" AFP

