World Milk Day Observes To Recognize Importance Of Milk As A Global Food

Kolkata: World Milk Day observed on this day every year to recognize the importance of milk as a global food. On the occasion of World Milk Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the annual milk production in the state has increased by 20 per cent over seven years to reach 53.83 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in 2017-18. "Today is #WorldMilkDay. Milk is essential for growth and strength of children. In #Bangla, the annual milk production has increased by 20% from 44.72 Lakh MT in 2010-11 to 53.83 Lakh MT in 2017-18. My best wishes to all," she added.

In 2001, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) selected June 1 as World Milk Day, which celebrates the important contributions of the dairy sector to sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition. The Day provides an opportunity to focus attention on milk and raise awareness of dairy's part in healthy diets, responsible food production, and supporting livelihoods and communities. This is supported by FAO data showing that more than one billion people's livelihoods are supported by the dairy sector and that dairy is consumed by more than six billion people globally. The fact that many countries choose to do this on the same day lends additional importance to individual national celebrations and shows that milk is a global food. Milk is high in nutrition and is the primary source of nutrition in children. It is a rich source of calcium, which is essential for the human body to bones and teeth healthy. Milk contains vitamin D which helps the body absorb calcium and promote bone growth. The linoleic acid and omega 3 fatty acids in milk help reduce the risk of diabetes and heart diseases. Milk also contains two types of milk — casein and whey protein — which are high

quality proteins and help in body building and boost immunity. Higher or good consumption of milk is important for the body muscle mass and results in better physical performance in children and adults too. UNI