World Malaria Day 2015: Join the fight to defeat malaria

Malaria is a mosquito borne infectious and communicable disease caused by parasitic protozoa, which is transmitted via the bites of infected mosquitoes. Around 3.3 billion people in 106 countries are at risk of this life-threatening disease. Every year on 25th of April, World Malaria Day is commemorated all over the world. On this day world endeavour to control malaria has been recognised. The theme of this year is �Invest in the future: Defeat malaria.� On World Malaria Day 2015, World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for a high-level commitment to the vision of a world free of malaria. WHO have also called global health community to address the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease. This infectious disease kills more than 1,200 children a day across the world, despite a 40 percent drop in child deaths from the disease since 2000. Symptoms of Malaria The disease has a wide array of symptoms. The indications usually appear between seven and 30 days after the infectious mosquito bite. Here are some of the common symptoms of malaria: Fever and chills Headaches Nausea and vomiting Fatigue General weakness and body aches Malaria can become life-threatening if diagnosis and treatment does not occur in time. It may get very serious and lead to the following: Severe anaemia Kidney failure Cardiovascular collapse Low blood sugar? Prevention of malaria A complete effect of current available medication is not conclusive. So therefore prevention of mosquito bites is very important. You can use the following techniques to steer clear of the disease: Use of insecticidal nets Indoor residual spraying with insecticide to control vector mosquitoes Apply insect repellent (available in spray, cream or gel form) to exposed skin Cover exposed skin and shoes to avoid mosquito bites World Health Organisation is now issuing updated malaria treatment guidelines. More than half a million lives have been lost to this infectious and communicable disease every year. 198 million estimated cases and 584,000 estimated deaths were caused by malaria in 2013. Around 55 countries on track to reduce malaria incidence by 75% by 2015. In India, during the last five years over 60 lakh cases and around 4000 deaths have been caused by malaria. It is imperative that the fight against this threat to human life is dealt with in collaboration with health experts. World over more research is going on to find a proper cure for malaria. Many preventive measures are being implied in all parts and the contribution of the people is very important. So this time join the fight to eradicate this contagious disease.