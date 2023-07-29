    Menu
    India

    World looking at India as nursery of new possibilities: PM Modi

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July29/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that various countries have approached the government about establishing IIT campuses in India because they see the country as a "nursery" of fresh possibilities.

    At the third anniversary of the establishment of the National Education Policy (NEP), the prime minister announced during his opening address at the "Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam" that a number of international universities are considering opening campuses in India.

    India is being seen as a place where new ideas can germinate and spread. We have been approached by a number of nations about establishing IIT campuses in their respective territories. Tanzania and Abu Dhabi will soon be home to two Institute of Technology campuses.... "We are getting a lot of interest from universities all over the world that want to open campuses in India," Modi remarked.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :PM Modi IIT campuses National Education Policy Tanzania Abu Dhabi
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in