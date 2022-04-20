World Long Jump Record Holder Mike Powell Targets 2016 Rio Olympics Return

Bengaluru: Confident of beating the best of today even at 52, world record-holding long jumper Mike Powell has announced that he would try to qualify for this year's Olympic Games. "The state of the long jump is pathetic, I have watched these people jump at the World Championships last year and I know I can beat them. No other sport has fallen behind the way Long Jump has," he said ahead of the TCS World 10K scheduled to be held on May 15 here. The American is the TCS World 10K International Event Ambassador. Powell said he is all prepared to be a part of the Rio Olympics. I told my daughters that Daddy is going to the Olympics. I got to make it! That is my biggest motivation. It has to be done not only for my daughters, but for other people to know 50 is not old," he said. Powell said he knew that he would get there and be a strong medal contender in Rio. Powell said his comeback is not an overnight decision, and dates back to when he was invited to participate in a celebrity TV Long Jump competition in Japan in April of 2013. Working towards qualifying in the middle of June for the American Olympic team, Powell is confident of reaching the 8.15 qualifying mark.