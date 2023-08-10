World Lion Day 2023: PM Modi lauds conservation efforts, notes steady rise in population

New Delhi: On the occassion of ‘World Lion Day’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said “India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions over the last few years.”



PM Modi tweeted,” World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India.”



World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India. I laud all those… pic.twitter.com/ohWcPP2Ofe





PM Modi also said, “I laud all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions. May we continue to cherish and protect them, ensuring they thrive for generations to come.”

World Lion Day is celebrated every year on August 10, with an aim to raise awareness about their declining population, and the need for conservation. Lions are vulnerable species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List. (ANI)