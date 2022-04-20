World leaders cheer Modi for his splendid performance

With all indications that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Prime Minister Mr Modi was headed for another five-year term, several world leaders on Thursday congratulated him for the splendid performance in the general election.

Elections on 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats were held between April 11 and May 19.

The Lok Sabha election results 2019 are being announced on Thursday. A party or alliance needs 272 seats to form government at the Centre and the NDA is likely to win more seats than the mandatory requirement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone on his party's victory in the parliamentary elections, during the conversation, the leaders confirmed their readiness to cooperate and continue contacts, the Kremlin said in a statement Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Mr Modi on the phone in connection with the convincing victory of his Bharatiya Janata Party in the general parliamentary elections in India," a Kremlin statement said in Moscow.

During the conversation, the leaders "reaffirmed their mutual readiness to contribute in every possible way to the further strengthening of friendship between the peoples of Russia and India, to the development of a particularly privileged bilateral strategic partnership, and to continue close coordination on the international arena," it said.

Earlier, Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Mr Modi in connection "with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections."

President of the Peoples Republic of China, Xi Jinping, congratulated PM Narendra Modi. He conveyed his message in telephonic conversation with the Indian leader.

Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan also congratulated Mr Modi.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Japanese PM Shinzō Abe has also congratulated PM Narendra Modi. Mr Abe also made a phone call to Mr Modi.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasted no time in congratulating the leader who has brought Indo-Israeli ties to new heights. "Heartiest congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive victory in the elections," Netanyahu wrote in a Hebrew tweet.

"The election results are more validation of your leadership and the way in which you lead the largest democracy in the world. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and between India and Israel and bring it to new peaks," Mr Netanyahu added.

The Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, however, was among the firsts who congratulated Mr Modi.

"Congratulations on your victory and the people's re-endorsement of your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future.@narendramodi," he said on his Twitter handle.

Renil Wickremesinghe, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, took to Twitter to congratulate his Indian compatriot Narendra Modi after poll results showed a staggering victory for him in the Lok Sabha poll. Wickremesinghe said he was looking forward to working closely with the Indian Prime Minister.

Congratulating Mr Modi Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli said he looked forward to work closely with him. "I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you. #PMOIndia."

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck congratulated Narendra Modi over telephone.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani also tweeted a congratulatory message to Narendra Modi. "Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia." Mr Ghani said.

Ken Juster, US ambassador to India also congratulated Mr Modi. "Congratulations to @narendramodi and the #NDA on your sweeping victory! The United States looks forward to working closely with our strategic partner #India in the years to come," he said.